New Delhi: The Delhi Police told a court here Thursday that Kapil Baisala, arrested for firing in the air in Shaheen Bagh during an anti-CAA protest, was associated with a political party and the agency needed to interrogate him to ascertain if the alleged incident was part of any ‘political conspiracy’. The probe agency further told the court Baisala did not do it in a rush of blood and it was a ‘well-thought-out’ incident.

The submissions were made before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur who extended by two days the police custody of Baisala.

“I am of the opinion, two days further remand of accused Kapil Baisala, is necessary at this stage for proper investigation of present case in order to identify supplier of alleged pistol and for purpose of further investigation of the case,” the judge said.

Police had said February 4 that Baisala was a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and he and his father had joined the organization in early 2019.

Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Pant sought three days remand for custodial interrogation of Baisala on the ground that the accused was misleading the probe agency in locating the arms dealer and his laptop which has crucial evidence.

“He (Baisala) did not do it in a rush of blood. It was a well-thought-out incident. He raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘hamare desh me aur kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (only Hindus shall have a say in our country, no one else) to mislead everyone. He fired two rounds in the air. He had purchased 13 cartridges in total. He is also not giving us the location of the other cartridges,” the police told the court.

The police also said Baisala belonged to a family which has a political history. “Accused has revealed his association with a political party and investigation of any possible conspiracy in alleged incident required to be probed. Time and place of the incident clearly indicate use of firearms at that particular place (Shaheen Bagh) seems to be a part of a larger conspiracy,” the police said.

“During investigation, it has emerged that accused has political ambitions and active in politics. He belongs to a family which has a political history. Accused is to be further interrogated as to whether incident is part of any political conspiracy. Whole conspiracy behind this is to be unearthed,” the police added.

