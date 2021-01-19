Mumbai: Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor is on a short vacation in Goa with his wife Mira Kapoor. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier Sunday. Mira announced her arrival in the tourist state with several glimpses of her place of stay on Instagram Stories.

In the pictures, Mira is seen posing in a black dress in the room. It is obvious that Shahid has clicked these wonderful pictures of Mira. Let us tell you that Shahid and Mira have gone as couple and have left behind their kids Misha and Zain back home. Maybe the two love birds wanted to spend some time together.

While sharing the pictures Mira wrote, “When you look at me”.

In another picture she wrote, “You can call me Jasmine”.

Showing around the place, Mira shared a picture of a private swimming pool on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Hello Goa!” A picture showed how their room was surrounded by trees with glass windows looking over a stunning view of the greenery. She also shared a photo of the beach wear she was planning to wear during her vacation and the generous spread of breads and fruits they enjoyed upon their arrival.

On professional front, Shahid has finished the shooting of his upcoming film Jersey. In such a situation, after the shooting schedule, he is now spending quality time with his wife.

Shahid, who plays the lead in the movie, said the story celebrates undying “human spirit”. He shared a new still from the film, and wrote, “JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This one is for the TEAM.”

Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, the movie is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who helmed the original as well. The film is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.