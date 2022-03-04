Bhubaneswar: Shane Warne’s sudden and shocking demise on a day during which another Australian legend, Rodney Marsh had breathed his last, left the cricket world stunned. Here’s how the cricketing world reacted to Shane Warne’s death.

Virat Kohli: Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball.

Gautam Gambhir: Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP

England Cricket: One of the greatest of all-time. A legend. A genius. You changed Cricket. RIP Shane Warne.

Jasprit Bumrah: Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne.

Chris Gayle: RIP LEGEND ???? ?? #Shane Warne.

Carlos Brathwaite: Sometimes it’s difficult to remember people who you idolize are human. It’s impossible to think they’ll leave us. Such a young age with so much more to give to our game. This is a big loss to the cricketing world ?? RIP Shane Warne??

Wasim Jaffer: My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends…RIP Warnie ????

Shikhar Dhawan: Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones.

Rohit Sharma: I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it.

Rishabh Pant: Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has passed away. The greatest spin bowler of all time. RIP ??

Kumar Sanggakkara: Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just Can’t believe it.

Harbhajan Singh: Nooooooooooooooo can’t believe you are no more @ShaneWarne ???? ?????? RIP my HERO .. don’t wanna believe this .. totally shattered.

Yuvraj Singh: It’s a sad day for world cricket. First the news of Rodney Marsh & now Shane Warne ?? Heartbreaking! I have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who’s gone way before his time. RIP. You will be missed ???? my condolences to his family.

Ravindra Jadeja: Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones.