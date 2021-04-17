Chennai: Vijay Shankar and Mujeeb Ur Rahman shone with the ball as Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Mumbai Indians to 150 for 5 in their IPL match here Saturday.

The opening duo of Rohit Sharma (32 off 25) and Quinton de Kock (40 off 39) scored 53 in the powerplay after opting to bat but Vijay (2/19) and Afghanistan spin duo of Mujeeb (2/29) and Rashid Khan (0/22) brought the Sunrisers back in the game.

Kieron Pollard managed to lift MI to 150 with the help of a 22-ball 35 which included two sixes of the last two balls of the innings.

Earlier, Rohit completed 4000 T20 runs as a skipper and also surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record of hitting the most number of sixes by an Indian in the tournament.

The 33-year-old now has 217 sixes in IPL, one ahead of Dhoni. He occupies the third place in the overall list after Punjab Kings’ Chris Gayle (351) and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers (237).

With Rohit and de Kock looking in full flow, it seemed MI will put up a big score.

However, MI soon slipped to 71 for 2 with Vijay Shankar dismissing Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav (10) in his two overs.

While the MI skipper holed out to Virat Singh in the sixth over, Suryakumar was caught and bowled in the 9th over.

Rashid Khan and Mujeeb then tightened the screw on MI as the well-set de Kock next perished at deep mid-wicket in his pursuit for a big shot.

Pollard then joined Ishan Kishan (12 off 21) in the middle but the scoring remained difficult.

With MI at 107 for 3 in 16 overs, Pollard clubbed one over mid-wicket to break the shackles but Mujeeb soon dismissed Ishan with wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow taking a fabulous catch.

New man Hardik Pandya and Pollard couldn’t produce their trademark hitting as the former holed out to Virat in the deep.

Pollard, who was dropped by Vijay, managed to smash the last two balls of the innings for two sixes as MI reached 150 in the end.

