New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday said Yoga practitioner Ramdev was ‘not in control of anyone’ and lived in his own world before finding him in prima facie contempt of its order over his controversial ‘sharbat jihad’ remarks against Hamdard’s Rooh Afza.

The court previously ordered him not to issue any statement or share videos in future over Hamdard’s products.

“In view of the last order, his affidavit as well as this video are prima facie in contempt. I will issue a contempt notice now. We are just calling him here,” Justice Amit Bansal said after being informed on Thursday that despite the court’s April 22 directions, Ramdev published a video making objectionable statements.

“He (Ramdev) is not in control of anyone. He lives in his own world,” the judge remarked.

Ramdev’s counsel urged the court to take up the matter after sometime as the arguing counsel was unavailable.

The court, therefore, deferred the hearing for some time.

Hamdard National Foundation India filed a plea against Ramdev and his Patanjali Foods Ltd over the controversial remarks.

The court had on the last occasion said Ramdev’s remark of “sharbat jihad” on Hamdard’s Rooh Afza shook its conscience and was indefensible, prompting the Yoga guru to assure he would immediately take down the related videos and social media posts.

The counsel for Hamdard claimed while promoting Patanjali’s “gulab sharbat”, Ramdev alleged the money earned from Hamdard’s Rooh Afza was used to build madrasas and mosques.

