Mumbai: The Hindi film industry is bracing itself for one of the biggest celebrations as the king has turned 60. The Hindi film industry superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently seen in a cameo performance in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, is celebrating his milestone birthday Sunday.

Mamata Banerjee took to her X, formerly Twitter, and shared her best wishes for the Badshah of Bollywood.

She wrote, “A Very Happy Birthday to my brother Shah Rukh Khan! May you continue to enrich Indian cinema with your remarkable talent and charisma. @iamsrk”.

While Shashi Tharoor finds Shah Rukh Khan turning 60 is ‘deeply suspicious’

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor extended a witty birthday wish to Shah Rukh Khan as the superstar turned 60 on Sunday.

Taking to his X handle, the politician and author shared images of the superstar and playfully wrote that a team of “independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives” had investigated the claim and found no proof to confirm it, citing the absence of grey hair, any signs of slowing down, and Shah Rukh’s ever-youthful looks.

IANS