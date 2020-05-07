Mumbai: Popular Punjabi singer Jassie Gill has collaborated with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill for a new song, titled Keh gayi sorry.

Sharing the song’s poster on social media, Shehnaaz wote: “Here is the poster of the new upcoming single. Hope you will love it.”

Penned by Nirmaan, Keh gayi sorry will be out Friday.

Incidentally, Jassie has supported Shehnaaz — also a singer — during her stint inside the Bigg Boss house. He even praised Shehnaaz when he paid a visit to Bigg Boss house to promote his film Panga.

Before Keh gayi sorry, Shehnaz was seen opposite Bigg Boss 13 housemate Sidharth Shukla in Darshan Raval’s song Bhula dunga.