Mumbai: Popular Punjabi singer Jassie Gill has collaborated with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill for a new song, titled Keh gayi sorry.
Sharing the song’s poster on social media, Shehnaaz wote: “Here is the poster of the new upcoming single. Hope you will love it.”
Penned by Nirmaan, Keh gayi sorry will be out Friday.
Incidentally, Jassie has supported Shehnaaz — also a singer — during her stint inside the Bigg Boss house. He even praised Shehnaaz when he paid a visit to Bigg Boss house to promote his film Panga.
Before Keh gayi sorry, Shehnaz was seen opposite Bigg Boss 13 housemate Sidharth Shukla in Darshan Raval’s song Bhula dunga.
View this post on Instagram
BHULA DUNGA releasing Tomorrow at 12 PM on Indie Music Label Youtube Channel. Subscribe Now : Link in the bio. @darshanravaldz @realsidharthshukla @shehnaazgill @punitjpathakofficial @naushadepositive @kaushal_j @indiemusiclabel @ghuggss @gautidihatti @dhruwal.patel #SidNaaz #staytuned ❤️❤️❤️