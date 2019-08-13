Indian cricketers are making the most of the auspicious festival Eid al Adha. The team is in the Caribbean for an ongoing series but the players made time to wish their fans.

On the occasion, India opener Shikhar Dhawan and Khaleel Ahmed showcased how to celebrate Eid. Khaleel took to Twitter and posted a video with Shikhar Dhawan. The two are seen engaging in the traditional three hugs as they keep smiling. It would be a treat for their fans to see the bonhomie that exists among the cricketers.

Here is the video posted by the left-arm seamer:

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir also wished their fans:

May this Eid bring joy, happiness and peace in your life. #EidAdhaMubarak — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2019