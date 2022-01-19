Mumbai: Ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will be seen showing his not-so-known talent of playing the flute on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He is coming as a special guest with fellow cricketer Prithvi Shaw.

While Shikhar Dhawan played the tune of ‘Hoton Se Chhulo Tum’ sung by the late and legendary singer Jagjit Singh on the flute, Prithvi is seen rapping ‘Apna Time Aayega’.

Host Kapil Sharma says: “It is rightly said that our country has abundant talent. Shikhar and Prithvi are exceptional cricketers but they are hidden artists as well.”

The special guests will also be sharing some unknown moments from the cricket field.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.