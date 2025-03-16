Mumbai: Hindi film industry actress Shilpa Shetty shared a delightful moment from her trip to Punjab, where she relished the authentic taste of desi gud.

Known for her love of traditional Indian delicacies, Shilpa took to her Instagram handle to showcase her experience, embracing the sweet, natural goodness of the local treat. In a video posted on her Instagram handle, the Dhadkan actress could be heard saying, “In Punjab, in the fields of sugarcane… wow, fresh sugarcane and fresh jaggery. Can you believe this? And this is Gur Gur… oh wow, look at that, this jaggery is the real jaggery. It has ajwain, fennel, sesame – there is no adulteration. Wow, I speak in Punjabi, It’s amazing; this is completely pure. We should always have this after dinner when in Punjab. Always buy jaggery from here. I’m on a jaggery high!.”

Sharing her video of savoring the rich flavor of authentic desi gud, Shilpa wrote in the caption, “It’s a ‘Gud” day in Punjab #SundayBinge(ing) on this yummy gud#PunjabDiaries #TravelDiaries #Foodie.”

Shilpa Shetty’s Sunday Binge is a fun and engaging concept that the actress introduced to promote a healthy, balanced lifestyle while still enjoying indulgent treats. On her SundayBinge series, the actress showcases how she enjoys her favorite comfort foods, like pizzas, chocolates, and traditional Indian sweets, in moderation. The idea is to enjoy these guilty pleasures Sundays without feeling guilty and maintain a healthy approach to eating throughout the week.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Holi, the Hungama 2 actress shared a video of her grooving to the peppy Holi track Balam Pichkari from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Shilpa, drenched in colors, showed off her cool dancing moves alongside her son Viaan.

For the caption, she wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy and safe Holi! Let’s celebrate Holi with love, joy, and positivity. Stay safe, and be mindful of our furry friends #HappyHoli.”

IANS