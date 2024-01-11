St. Johns (Antigua): Shimron Hetmyer has been left out of both ODI and T20I squads following his poor run of form with the bat as West Indies announced white-ball squads for the upcoming tour of Australia.

Hetmyer, who averages 32.23 in ODIs with a strike rate of 104.55, struggled for form against England with scores of 1 and 2 in the first two T20Is which followed 32, 0, and 12 in the three ODIs.

The ODI squad, captained by Shai Hope, features two potential debutants, 2022 U19 World Cup graduate Teddy Bishop and wicketkeeper-batter Tevin Imlach.

The three-match ODI series also sees a return for allrounder Justin Greaves from injury along with Kavem Hodge. Legspinner Hayden Walsh Jr. has also been recalled. Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford were unavailable for ODI selection as they have been allowed to play franchise cricket before they return for the T20 series.

Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers, who made themselves unavailable for the Test tour to take up T20 franchise contracts, have been included in the T20I squad, which will be led by Rovman Powell.

West Indies have enjoyed a form uptick, winning both the T20I and ODI home series against England in December.

Lead selector and former international Desmond Haynes has urged the side to continue in Australia, building on their momentum and preparing for a home stand at the T20 World Cup in June.

“On the back of a series win against England, we are expecting our ODI team to be very competitive in Australia,” Haynes said.

“We have some new inclusions, who have impressed over a significant period, and a couple of returning players, who we think will have an impact. For the T20I series, this forms part of our crucial preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup where we are hosts.

“We are hoping to build on strong overall performances against India and England and to keep improving as we approach the major tournament,” he said.

The three ODIs take place in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra on February 2, 4, and 6 followed by the T20Is in Hobart, Adelaide and Perth February 9, 11 and 13.

Before the two white ball series the teams meet in two Test matches as part of the World Test Championship from 17 January.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas