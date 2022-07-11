Hyderabad: Shirley Setia is a singer and actor from New Zealand who made her acting debut in the 2020 Hindi film Maska, which was released on Netflix, has stated that she has been a huge fan of Pushpa star Allu Arjun.

Because of his last film, Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun has become a pan-India celebrity. Several Bollywood celebrities have lauded the film and Allu Arjun’s performance. Shirley Setia, a singer, and actress from Bollywood was recently added to this list.

Furthermore, the actress, during her Question & Answer session on her social media sites, tweeted, “What Charisma!”, referring to Allu Arjun.

“I am a huge fan of Allu Arjun, sir”, Shirley Setia wrote, and this has become quite a sensation, as it was unexpected for Shirley Setia to open up about her love for Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. The actress also mentioned that she has recently begun viewing more south films.

Shirley Setia’s big-screen debut will be with Nikamma, while Krishna Vrinda Vihari marks her Telugu cinema debut, opposite Naga Shaurya.