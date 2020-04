Chandigarh: A 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Bhakra canal in Punjab after he received a scolding from his family for playing an online game PUBG, the police said Sunday.

The Class 8 boy had gone missing from his home in Patiala town on April 20 when his parents scolded him for spending too much time playing the online game during the lockdown.

The body was recovered from the canal Sunday.

IANS