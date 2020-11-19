Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): Four men, all brothers, have been booked for allegedly attempting to rape a 17-year-old girl in Pilibhit.

The case has been registered on the directives of the additional district and sessions judge, under the POCSO Act.

The incident took place October 9 when the brothers, aged between 23 and 28 years, barged into the girl’s house and one of them attempted to rape her while others filmed the act on their mobile phones.

The girl, however, raised an alarm and locals gathered at her house, forcing the accused to flee.

The accused, however, threatened to upload the video on social media platforms if she or her family members approached police.

The girl’s father lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police and the Superintendent of Police. The family alleged that “no action was taken”, following which the father of the victim went to the court.

The girl’s father stated that the eldest brother used to stalk his daughter and would often make obscene gestures to her.

He said that when he approached the family of the accused with a complaint, the accused Danish and his three brothers thrashed him and threatened to make the video viral if he or his daughter approached police.

Station House Officer (SHO) Srikant Dwivedi said the main accused and his brothers have been booked under sections 354 (criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house trespass), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He said that the matter was under investigation and action would be taken soon.

IANS