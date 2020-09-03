Jagatsinghpur: In a ghastly incident, a man stabbed his mother with a knife to death at Chandapur village under Raghunathpur police limits in Jagatsinghpur district Wednesday late night.

According to sources, during investigation over attacking a person in the locality, the accused Nityananda Das was being interrogated by police at his house when his mother Kalyani (65) rebuked his acts and reprimanded him. This gesture of his mother annoyed him badly.

In a fit of rage, Nityananda thrust a knife into the woman leaving her grievously injured. She was immediately rushed to Raghunathpur hospital, where the doctor declared her brought dead.

On the other hand, Raghunathpur police with the help of fire brigade personnel managed to nab the accused who went onto the roof top of his house holding the weapon of offence after committing the crime.

Raghunathpur police arrested the accused and launched an investigation in this regard. Body of Nityananda’s mother was sent to nearby hospital for postmortem, police sources said.

