Los Angeles: The historical drama television series Shogun dominated the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards as it registered a total of 18 total Emmys this year (14 at the Creative Arts Emmys, 4 during the main ceremony including the Best Drama Series, Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Directing for a Drama Series.

This marks the most for any single season of a TV series in history, and the first ever for a non-English show to win the Primetime Emmy for Best Drama Series.

It defeated shows like ‘3 Body Problem’, ‘The Crown’, ‘Fallout’, ‘The Gilded Age’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ and ‘Slow Horses’ in the Best Drama Series category.

Showrunner Justin Marks said during his acceptance speech for the best drama award, “You guys greenlit a very expensive, subtitled Japanese period piece whose central climax revolves around a poetry competition. I have no idea why you did that, but thank you for your faith in this incredible team”.

The series is based on James Clavell’s eponymous novel, and is a retelling of the Emmy-winning 1980s NBC miniseries set in 1600 feudal Japan.

The series follows the collision of two men from different worlds, John Blackthorne, a risk-taking English sailor who ends up shipwrecked in Japan, a land whose unfamiliar culture will ultimately redefine him, and Lord Toranaga, a shrewd, powerful daimyo, who is at odds with his own dangerous political rivals; and Lady Mariko, a woman with invaluable skills.

It stars the legendary Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who is a descendant of the Minowara clan which once ruled over Japan as shoguns.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, were held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Indian viewers can watch Primetime Emmys on Lionsgate Play.