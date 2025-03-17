Cuttack Sadar: The Commissionerate Police has arrested the prime accused in the Saturday evening shooting at Sri Krishna Vihar, under 42 Mouja jurisdiction. The accused, Kitu (Prakash Sutar, 25), was taken into custody Sunday, and police seized the locally made firearm used in the crime. He was later produced in court, said Cuttack DCP Rishikesh Khilari at a press meet. The police may seek his remand for further questioning if required, he added. The incident stemmed from a heated dispute over water spilling on a carrom board during a game.

Enraged, Prakash allegedly fired shots at Ganesh (Bikash Mohanty) from close range, killing him on the spot. The victim and his friends had been consuming alcohol Saturday evening to celebrate Holi, police revealed. Both the accused and the deceased had a business relationship, according to the DCP. The deceased, a resident of Bhiranga Village, Ersama block, Jagatsinghpur district, and the accused, from Pattamundai block, Kendrapara district, were known to each other. A case has been registered under Section 89/25 at 42 Mouja Police Station, the DCP stated.