Jagatsinghpur: Schools in the district of Jagatsinghpur are suffering due to shortage of teachers. There are approximately 1,401 posts of teachers in 151 different high schools in the district. However, 359 of these posts are yet to be filled up and that is having an adverse effect on the education of students.

With the next academic session about to begin, parents of the students foresee serious hindrance in studies. If steps are not taken soon to fill up the posts, the education system as a whole may suffer in this district, parents opined.

Sources said high schools were closed for about two years in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although, online teaching continued, students have suffered due to lack of teachers.

Out of 16 Class II posts of headmasters available in Jagatsinghpur, nine remain vacant. Similarly, the district has 135 senior SES headmaster posts and 31 of them have not been filled up.

Also read: 3 athletes arrested for sexually harassing junior

Likewise, there are 397 posts of teachers for humanities subjects and 103 are vacant, 209 available posts for science (PCM) subjects and 47 are vacant, 192 available posts for science (CBZ) subjects out of which 47 are vacant, 147 positions available for Hindi teachers, out of which 47 are vacant, 150 available posts for Sanskrit teachers out of which 45 are vacant and 145 posts for PET teachers of which 26 are yet to be filled up.

Apart from the above mentioned posts of teachers, vacancies exist for two clerical and nine peon posts in different high schools, the department source added.

Despite the substantial number of vacancies, more than 200 guest teachers were engaged by the Odisha government. However, the tenures of the guest teachers have expired, so new gurus have to be appointed.

On being contacted, district education officer (DEO) of Jagatsinghpur Niranjan Behera said, “The state government will soon take steps to enhance the tenure of guest teachers by extending their contract period.”