Mumbai: Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar says her Mirzapur Season one character Sweety Gupta is “back from the dead” as she is currently shooting for the film adaptation of the popular crime thriller series.

Shriya took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures. The first was a picture of the film’s clapboard, while the second was a group photograph featuring the cast members, including Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and others.

For the caption, Shriya wrote: “8 years later …guess who’s back from the dead. MIRZAPUR -THE FILM. Currently filming. Jald hi milenge ..”

For the unversed, Shriya’s character Sweety is killed by the character Munna Bhaiyya at her own wedding, despite her being pregnant on the first season of the show.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur, follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh state in India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, with a new cast consisting of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.

Shriya will next be seen in Haiwaan by director of the film Priyadarshan. The film went on floors in August this year, and marks the reunion of Hindi film superstar Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years. Saif and Akshay last worked together in Tashan, which was a commercial and critical disaster.

Talking about Shriya, she made her acting debut with the Marathi film Ekulti Ek in 2013, for which she earned the Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Debut.

Following her Hindi film debut with Fan, the actress went onto establish herself with successful web series such as Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, The Broken News and Taaza Khabar. For Guilty Minds and the film Ishq-e-Nadaan.