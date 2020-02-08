Sambalpur: The SP of Sambalpur, Kanwar Bishal Singh, Friday suspended Sambalpur’s Ainthapali police station sub-inspector (SI) Jugal Kishore Sah for alleged negligence in duty and delayed submission of a chargesheet in a murder case.

According to SP Singh, the SI was in charge of an investigation into the murder case of an elderly woman called Nilima Das in Budharaja locality here. Das was allegedly stabbed by one Sourabh Bhattacharya, who went to Das’s house to burgle it.

Though Nilima was shifted to the hospital, she succumbed to death during treatment after eight days of the incident.

The SI was asked to conduct an inquiry in this connection and submit a chargesheet in 120 days. However, Sah filed the chargesheet in 121 days instead for which the accused managed to get bail from court.

Following this, the family members of Nilima asked for security protection to the SP Friday. Due to the delay in the submission of the charagesheet and negligence of duty, SP Singh suspended the SI with immediate effect.

PNN