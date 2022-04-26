Ganjam: Two siblings died of food poisoning while their mother was rendered critical after allegedly consuming toxic milk at Gadahuma village under Rambha police station limits in this block and district, in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Priyanshi, five, and her two-year old brother Rudra, daughter and son of Sunita and Ramakanta Moharana who works with the Indian Army. A pall of gloom descended in the village after reports of the death spread.

Sunita, who also was critical after consuming the milk, lost her senses on learning about the death of her kids. She was first admitted to the Ganjam DHHH and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur after her condition deteriorated. Dr Banoj Kanta Kar of Ganjam Hospital said food poisoning as the reason behind the death of the siblings.

According to reports, Sunita and her two children drank milk and went to sleep without eating anything for the dinner Monday night. They complained of sickness and their condition deteriorated as the three started vomiting in early morning. They were rushed to the Ganjam hospital when Rudra died on way while Priyanshi succumbed later.

Rambha and Huma outpost police have started an investigation into the incident by questioning the villagers and other family members. They are also trying to find out the source from where the milk was acquired.