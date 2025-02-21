Berhampur: Storm water management continues to be a major issue in the Silk City here as the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) authorities are yet to find out a permanent solution to waterlogging that grips almost every ward during monsoon. Last year, the civic body’s Sanitation department directed agencies responsible for desilting the drains to act on a war footing. However, these agencies failed to execute the work properly.

Consequently, from the main roads to different wards, drains overflowed, spilling onto the streets. In several areas, roads and drains merged, making it difficult to commute. A tragic incident occurred in ward number 2, where an 11-year-old student, Sairam Patra, died after being swept away in the open drain.

Following this, BeMC took urgent steps to barricade and cover the open drains and put up warning signs. However, despite these measures, many large drains in several neighborhoods remain clogged and open, posing threat to residents. In order to address waterlogging in the city, the state Urban Development department floated a proposal asking BeMC authorities for a project report regarding improvement in drainage from Brajanagar to Jyoti Nagar. The department emphasised on reducing urban flooding. State Disaster Management department sanctioned Rs 1.63 crore for the project December 15, 2023. Later, a resolution was passed in the corporation meeting September 26, 2024.

Subsequently, the standing committee approved a tender proposal September 5, 2024. Accordingly, Sajan Acricet, a private firm, was assigned the responsibility of preparing the project design. The company was also set to receive 1.5 per cent of the approved funds, excluding survey and soil testing costs. However, neither the design has been submitted nor the work has been commenced. The project is stuck at proposal level, with funds allocated for it remaining unspent, according to BeMC sources.

Meanwhile, during the last session of state Assembly, Berhampur MLA Anil Kumar raised questions about measures taken for rainwater drainage, sewerage, and drainage systems in the city. He inquired why the municipal corporation had not acted on the proposal. When contacted, BeMC Commissioner Bhabani Prasad Mishra did not provide any response.