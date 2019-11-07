Raghunathpur: A group of monkeys from Dhaltang Garh forest has been running a reign of terror at Salijanga, Ramchandrapur, Chikinia, Kaladhari, Erandapala and some of other villages of Raghunathpur block for last several days.

The rogue monkeys have been damaging vegetable cultivation in villages located close to the forest. They usually attack villagers when they try to save their crops, sources said.

Pravakar Mallick, a farmer, sustained monkey bite while protecting his crops. Similarly, villagers Dillip Rath and Prakash Jena fell down on the ground and sustained injuries when a few monkeys chased them a few days ago, sources said.

On being informed, Forest department officials, Thursday, visited a few villages located close to the forest and took stock of the situation.

Forester Rajendra Samantaray, however, claimed that no one has been injured in monkey attack in the locality.

The villagers, meanwhile, urged the district administration to take immediate steps to solve the monkey menace.

“The monkeys are regularly damaging our crops. We will be forced to launch an agitation if the administration does not solve the issue at the earliest,” said Gangadhar Jena, Basudev Das and others.