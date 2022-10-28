Baripada: Similipal wildlife sanctuary will reopen for tourists from November 1, official sources told Thursday. Tourists wishing for night halt can avail the facility by booking for accommodation online. Around 25 buses carrying tourists will be allowed from Baripada end and 35 buses from Jashipur end, it was learnt.

Notably, Similipal was closed for tourists due to rainy season from June 16. As forest roads get in bad shape, tourists are not allowed into the sanctuary during the rainy season in the interest of tourists’ safety.