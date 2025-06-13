Bhubaneswar: In a significant move towards business diversification, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CSIR–Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Bhubaneswar, to collaborate on the exploration and production of critical minerals.

Signed in the presence of Padma Bhushan VK Saraswat, member of NITI Aayog, the agreement focuses on joint research, advanced technology application, and eco-friendly mining techniques for extracting Rare Earth Elements (REEs).

“Singareni is ready to enter the field of critical mineral production. This MoU is a significant milestone in our diversification journey,” said SCCL chairman and managing director N Balram.

He noted the presence of REEs in SCCL’s open-cast mines and fly ash from the Singareni Thermal Power Plant, citing a Geological Survey of India (GSI) report that confirmed 266.21 ppm of REEs in the Durgam Gutta Block near Manuguru.

Balram added, “With India prioritising domestic production of critical minerals, SCCL is fully geared to develop several potential blocks.

We are also exploring international collaborations, including with Australia.” CSIR–IMMT director Ramanuj Narayan remarked, “This MoU is a strategic step toward meeting national goals in critical mineral development.”

The MoU was formally signed by Kali Sanjay, chief scientist and head, Hydro & Electrometallurgy Division, CSIR–IMMT, S B Srinivas, general manager (Exploration), SCCL, and V Ramdas, general manager (BD & SP), SCCL.

PNN