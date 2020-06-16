Bhubaneswar: In the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad demise, popular singer Krishna Beuraa Monday shared his struggles with battling depression in a heartfelt social media post.

Beuraa, of course, is particularly famous for the song Maula Mere Lele Meri Jaan from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India.

Taking to social media, Beuraa wrote: “I am depressed, yes you read it right. To the core, since many years (sic).”

Beuraa claims that he has sung many songs in Hindi films besides Maula Mere but was never given credits.

“It’s heartbreaking when people ask you ‘Oh yeh gaana aapne gaya hai? (did you sing this song?)’. You don’t know how it feels to be left out. Every time you have to give your resume to people (sic),” he added.

He said except for star like Sanjay Dutt and Kaleem Khan, no one in the industry helped him grow.

Read Beuraa’s full post here: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10158527874233234&id=693663233

Beuraa claimed that no other music composer except Himesh Reshammiyaa gave him a second chance despite giving one hit after another.

“The content I make for my YouTube channel doesn’t do well because people are more interested to troll me,” he said.

Speaking to OrissaPOST, Beuraa’s manager Kabir Virk said: “I have been his manager for the past four to five years. I have seen his struggle. Despite singing so many hit songs no one is bothered to give him credit.”

Some of Beuraa’s other hit songs include Main Jahan Rahoon from the film Namaste London, Rabba from Musafir and Soniyo From The Heart from Raaz 2. He can sing in 22 languages including his mother tongue Odia.

