Bhubaneswar: Police have detained six Bangladeshi women in Bhubaneswar for allegedly staying in India without valid documents, following an input shared by Military Intelligence, official sources said Wednesday.

According to the sources, the women were detained during an operation conducted Tuesday in the city.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the women had allegedly been residing in Bhubaneswar and some other parts of Odisha for a considerable period and were suspected to have used fake Aadhaar cards bearing Indian identities.

A case has been registered at Badagada PS, and further investigation is on, sources said