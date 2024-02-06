Harda/Bhopal: Six persons were killed and 50 others injured after an explosion leading to a blaze in a firecrackers factory in Harda town of Madhya Pradesh Tuesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

A number of people were also feared trapped in and around the unit, an official said.

Some videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing the fire with intermittent explosions taking place at the site and people running to save themselves.

The chief minister spoke to the officials concerned and sought details of the incident, an official said.

The CM also directed minister Uday Pratap Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Ajit Kesari and Director General Home Guard Arvind Kumar to rush to Harda by a helicopter.

Burn units at hospitals in Indore, Bhopal and the AIIMS in the state capital were directed to make necessary arrangements for any emergency, an official said.

Fire brigades were also rushed from Indore and Bhopal to tackle the blaze.

The chief minister has also called a meeting in connection with the incident, the official added.

