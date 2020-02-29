Baripada: A six-member family in Adiamara village of Jhaliamara panchayat under Suliapada block in Mayurbhanj district lives a destitute life.

A black polythene sheet measuring 5 X 5 feet tied to bamboos supported on broken walls is what they call ‘home’.

Here lives Netrananda Singh’s family, comprising of his son, his daughter-in-law and three grandchildren.

“Until two years ago, we used to live in a house with a tile roof. One rainy day, it collapsed. And since then we have been living under this polythene sheet,” says Netrananda pointing at his house.

“Whenever it rains, some of us take shelter in the toilet built under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) and the rest run to nearby verandahs,” he adds.

“I had visited all the offices, met officers starting from the Collector to block development officer, requesting them for a house under any scheme. But I did not get anything,” said Netrananda in a voice reflecting his sorrow and anger.

Netrananda and his son Upendra work as daily wage earners to run the family. Narrating how they are spending days and nights, Netrananda says, “ While, my son, my daughter-in-law and my granddaughter spend nights under the polythene sheet, I and my two grandsons- one studies in Class VII and the other a Class II student – sleep in the toilet, with no scope for turning sides.”

Netrananda says his grandchildren use the toilet as their reading room from evening to the time they go to bed.

“The government is claiming that its programmes are a huge success with eligible beneficiaries receiving their benefits. But after seeing Netrananda’s family living under polythene sheet and in toilet, can any government officer say that?” some local residents asked.

When cases are many in which ineligible beneficiaries are getting two pucca houses from two different schemes, an eligible beneficiary living under polythene sheet and toilet is nothing but a mockery of the government schemes, the alleged.

They urged the administration to take steps to include the poor family under any housing schemes.

When asked, Shuliapada block development officer (BDO) Parikshit Jena said he was not aware of Netrananda’s sufferings. “He would definitely be included under such housing schemes and should get a pucca house,” he added.

PNN