Rourkela: Uditnagar police arrested six members of a dacoity gang during night patrolling when the accused were planning for a major heist at a jewellery store, late Tuesday night in the city. The accused were identified as Md Irshad, Rahul Gope, Rohit Nayak, Sonu Sahu, Raja Yadav, and Suraj Mahato.

Police also recovered three country-made pistols, one toy pistol, six rounds of live cartridges, sharp-edged weapons, one iron rod, two blades, and mobile phones from their possession. The breakthrough came when a special team of Uditnagar police was conducting night patrolling. The team arrested the six persons near the newly-developed DAV pond while other members of the gang managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Hailing the police move, the residents said that the pre-emptive drive launched by Rourkela police to build up pressure on the criminals and criminal activities is bringing good results here. IPS Trainee, Sonal Parmar, while addressing the media persons, said that for the upcoming general election, the Rourkela Police have planned to undertake special drives against crimes and criminals and the arrest is a result of that. The accused were planning to loot a jewellery store when a special team nabbed them during night patrolling, she said.