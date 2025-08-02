Sukma: Six Naxalites have been arrested from Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh, police said Saturday.

Podiyam Nanda (40) who carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, Hemla Joga (28), and Hemla Ganga (45) were arrested and explosives were seized from them in Sukma district Friday, a senior police official said.

They were apprehended from a forest in Rabdipara village under the Kerlapal police station limits during an anti-Naxal operation of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), local police and 159th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Nanda was active as a militia commander under Kerlapal Area Committee of the outlawed Maoist organization while the other two were its members, the official said.

Two `tiffin-bombs’ weighing 3 kg each, three detonators, two gelatin rods, cordex wires, electric fuse wires and two batteries were recovered from them, he added.

In Bijapur district, three lower-rung Maoist cadres, identified as Sukki Hemla (50), Soma Uika (35) and Kallu Hapka (22), were apprehended on Saturday from a forest between Peddakorma and Bodla-Pusnar villages under the Bijapur police station limits, another police official said.

The DRG, local police, along with 222nd battalion of CRPF, as well as 201st and 202nd battalions of CRPF’s elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were out on an operation in the area, he added.

Maoist uniforms, Naxal literature, a colour printer machine and other items were recovered from their possession, he said.

The trio were involved in a gunfight with security forces July 29 in the forest of Peddakorma-Bodla-Pusnar villages of the district, the official added.

