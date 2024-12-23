Hyderabad: Six persons arrested for the attack on actor Allu Arjun’s house over Sandhya Theatre stampede issue were granted bail by a court in Hyderabad Monday.

Leaders of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (JAC), arrested by the police Sunday, were produced before a judge at his residence Monday morning. The judge directed each accused to arrange two sureties of Rs 10,000 each.

Jubilee Hills police, which had arrested the accused when they were protesting at the actor’s house, produced them before a magistrate at his residence in Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad.

Members of the OU-JAC had stormed the house of Allu Arjun at Jubilee Hills Sunday evening, raising slogans of ‘we want justice’, barged into the actor’s house and damaged the property. They were demanding the actor to pay Rs 1 crore compensation to the family of a woman who died in a stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

According to police, some persons holding placards suddenly rushed to the residence of actor Allu Arjun in Jubilee Hills and started sloganeering and one of them mounted the compound wall and started throwing tomatoes.

When the security staff objected and persuaded them to get down, they got into an altercation. They climbed down the wall, manhandled the security staff and damaged some flower pots kept along the ramp.

They continued sloganeering for a while and spoke to media persons waiting at the gate.

On receiving the information, Jubilee Hills Police reached the place and took six persons into custody. They all claim to be part of OU-JAC and on enquiry, they have claimed that they were trying to protest against the actor seeking to help the victim’s family.

“A case has been registered against six persons and others who were involved in the offence and stringent action as per law is being initiated against them all,” said S.M. Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone.

The police officer said that such lawless behaviour will not be tolerated and stringent legal action will be initiated against anybody who tries to take law into his hands.

