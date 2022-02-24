Bhubaneswar: Odisha cadre senior IAS officer Krishan Kumar has been appointed as the Joint Secretary of the Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It means that the 2002-batch IAS officer will have to shift to New Delhi. Kumar has been appointed for a total tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, said an official notification issued Wednesday.

“Appointment of Shri Krishan Kumar, IAS (OD:2002), as Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” said the notification released by the Appointment Committee of Cabinet.

Kumar presently is the chief of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri. He is also the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Public Works Department and the Chairman of Puri Konark Development Authority and Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointments and premature repatriation of 43 officers at Additional Secretary and Additional Secretary equivalent level, said the notification.

During his tenure as SJTA chief Kumar managed two Rath Yatras during the Covid-19 pandemic very successfully. Sources however, said that his deputation to the ministry came as a bit of surprise.

PNN