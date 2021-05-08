Puri: Preparations for this year’s Rath Yatra and Chandan Yatra of Srimandir deities are going on in full swing even though the 12th century shrine has been shut for devotees till May 15 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The seventh batch of logs for construction of chariots for this year’s Rath Yatra reached the Holy City, Saturday, said sources in the SJTA.

“A truck carrying eight logs from Boudh forest range reached the Holy City today. We have so far received a total of 245 logs in seven batches from Nayagarh and Boudh forest ranges. This apart, altogether 509 logs have been sent to a mill in Cuttack for sawing,” said an official of SJTA.

According to the official, the carpenters require 865 logs for the construction of chariots for this year’s Rath Yatra. “There were 69 surplus logs from last year’s Rath Yatra. The temple administration has taken steps to arrange the remaining 796 logs from Nayagarh and Boudh forest divisions,” he said.

It is learnt that the SJTA is planning to engage only a limited number of carpenters and workers to construct chariots. The temple administration would also take steps to vaccinate the carpenters ahead of the chariot construction work. “Covid tests would be done on all carpenters and workers. All artisans engaged in chariot construction may be asked to stay in isolation,” said SJTA sources.

Meanwhile, Puri Collector Samarth Verma Saturday convened a virtual meeting to take stock of the preparation for the Chandan Yatra, which is scheduled to commence May 15.

The temple administration had earlier held a meeting to discuss various issues related to the summer ritual. The meeting had given its nod for organising this year’s Chandan Yatra at Narendra pond here. However, a final decision in this regard would be taken at a meeting of Srimandir Chhatisha Niyog, the apex body of servitors, May 11, SJTA sources said.

“SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar had asked Puri Collector to make all arrangement for holding Chandan Yatra at Narendra pond in strict adherence to Covid norms. It was decided in today’s meeting that only 10 servitors would be allowed to perform the summer ritual,” said a temple source.