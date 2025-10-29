Bhubaneswar: A five day residential Hands-on Skill Development Training Programme has been launched for students of Government Vocational Higher Secondary Schools.

The programme is being conducted simultaneously at two locations, focusing on different trades.

While IT-ITeS training is underway at the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) in Bhubaneswar, sessions on Electronics and Hardware are being held at the World Skill Center (WSC).

The programme was inaugurated at CTTC by Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) director Niyati Pattnaik who attended as the chief guest.

In her address, Pattnaik encouraged the students and emphasised the increasing relevance of vocational education in today’s competitive world.

She urged the students to develop profi ciency in the fi eld of information and technology and expressed confi dence that the hands-on training programme, organised by DHSE, would play a vital role in shaping their future careers.

CTTC general manager L Rajasekhar also attended the event and urged students to make the most of the opportunity, encouraging them to pursue careers in vocational and technical fields.

The programme began with a welcome address by DHSE deputy director Jitendra Nayak, followed by a vote of thanks from CTTC senior manager MK Rajan.

At WSC, the training was inaugurated in the presence of DHSE joint director Sasmita Mali, Principal T Thumbyrajah, and SAMS Offi cer-in-Charge Umakant Sethi, among others.