Sleeping with a phone nearby negatively impacts both sleep and health. The blue light from the phone’s screen and electromagnetic radiation can disrupt sleep patterns.

The blue light emitted by the phone is particularly harmful as it suppresses the melatonin hormone, which regulates sleep. This can lead to sleep disturbances and mood swings.

The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies radiofrequency radiation from phones as “probably carcinogenic to humans.”

Radiation from mobile phones is also linked to health issues such as erectile dysfunction, headaches, and muscle pain. According to the WHO, prolonged exposure to phone radiation can have serious effects on the brain, significantly increasing the risk of cancer. Many people experience headaches, irritation, and eye pain due to excessive mobile phone use.

Since mobile phones emit radiation, it is advisable to keep them away while sleeping. To reduce mobile phone addiction, place the device on silent mode and keep it at a distance. Instead of using the phone before bed, consider reading a book.

Designating mobile-free zones in the house, such as the dining table and bedroom, can help reduce usage, especially among children. Setting aside a day each week without mobile phones or TV can encourage family bonding, improve communication, and help children break the habit of excessive screen time.