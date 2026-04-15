Puri: Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced that a slot booking system will be introduced for devotees at the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri.

He said the new system aims to reduce long waiting hours for darshan at the temple. Devotees will be required to book slots in advance, while both queue-based and slot-based darshan systems will continue initially.

Under the proposed system, devotees will be allowed darshan at their allotted time after waiting in a designated holding area. The slot booking system will first be introduced on a trial basis.

The minister said the move is expected to benefit elderly and ailing devotees by ensuring smoother and time-bound darshan. He added that discussions have already been held with the Shree Jagannath Temple administration in this regard.