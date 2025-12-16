Sometimes the greatest examples of humanity are seen in small acts. One such simple yet heartwarming video is now buzzing on social media, and people are not tired of praising the woman. In the video, a woman can be seen serving tea to sanitation workers. This act reflects a genuinely noble and thoughtful gesture. As usual, the woman lovingly hands out cups of tea to the workers cleaning her area. The entire incident was shared on X by a user named Jimmy.

एक माँ सुबह 7:15 बजे सफाई कर्मचारियों को चाय देने बाहर आती है। उनका यह छोटा-सा काम उन सफाई कर्मियों के दिन में गर्माहट भर देता है। यह हमें याद दिलाता है कि दयालुता के छोटे काम भी हमारे शहर के लिए मेहनत करने वाले लोगों के लिए बहुत मायने रखते हैं। pic.twitter.com/B30cqey4pm — JIMMY (@Jimmyy__02) December 12, 2025

In the video, sanitation workers are seen standing near a garbage truck, carrying out their duties, while a woman offers them tea. There are heaps of garbage all around, yet the workers continue to perform their work without stopping. This small act won people’s hearts. Social media users say that such small initiatives help keep humanity and respect alive in society. Sharing the video, one user wrote that the woman’s gesture “brightened the sanitation workers’ day” and reminded everyone that small acts of kindness can mean a lot to those who work tirelessly to keep cities running smoothly.

After the video went viral, netizens flooded the comment section. A user named RC Khosla wrote, “Hello Madam. This is true quality. May God bless you with more such noble deeds for the benefit of the needy.”

Another user wrote, “A mother’s kindness is such that she understands without being told, gives love without being asked, and receives support without being weary. The world may change, but a mother’s heart always remains — the greatest tenderness.” The user added that the woman showed the same feeling toward the worker as she would toward her son.

A third user wrote, “Leave aside tea and water here; just load your household items properly in the car and let him get down without hesitation. That would be a great act of humanity. Will this happen at your place too?”