Deogarh: In major crackdown Friday afternoon, the Reamal police of Deogarh district seized snake venom worth Rs 1.5 crore and arrested two persons in this connection from Sambalpur district.

According to a police source, the two accused have been identified as Kailash Sahoo from Sindurpanka locality and Ranjan Kumar Padhy of Sakhipada village, both in Sambalpur district.

Reamal police got information from a reliable source that the accused were negotiating with different parties to sell the seized snake venom. Swinging into action, a team of police immediately raided a house, leading to the arrests.

Instead of apprehending the accused duo on the spot, a team led by Reamal police sub-Inspector Maguni Gadanayak followed the venom traders and arrested them at Sindurpanka.

Reamal police have registered a case in this connection and launched a detailed probe.

“It was ascertained during preliminary probe that the snake venom, the value of which would be around Rs 1.5 crore in open market,” Gadanayak said.

PNN