Sheragada: A man and his grandson died after being bitten by a venomous snake in Kamuda village of Sheragada block under Ganjam district, late Thursday night, authorities said.

Panchanan Nayak, 50, of Shabarpalli village in Koradakana panchayat, was resting at home after dinner with his 10-year-old grandson, Roshan Paik.

Around 11pm, a venomous snake bit both of them. Family members rushed the victims to Sheragada Hospital, where they received initial treatment. As their condition did not improve, both were transferred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur, where they died.

Also Read: 18 people arrested for clash over land dispute in two Odisha villages