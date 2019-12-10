Bargarh: A tusker was found dead in a farmland at Gangei village under Ambabhona block of Bargarh district Tuesday morning.

Some villagers who went towards their farmlands in the morning saw the tusker’s carcass and immediately informed the forest department.

A snare connected with electric wires was seen on the ground near the carcass. According to local villagers, the pachyderm most likely died after coming in contact with the electrified snare that was meant for wild boars.

Later, police and forest department officials, including forester Sushil Majhi reached the spot. The carcass would be buried after a postmortem as per the standard procedures, Majhi said.

The practice of setting up electrified snares to kill wild boars has become common in several regions of the state. Cases of animals other than targeted ones and human beings losing their lives to these traps are frequent as well.

PNN