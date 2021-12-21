Daringbadi: Intense cold wave swept Daringbadi in Kandhamal district after mercury plummeted to 4°C, throwing normal life out of gear. The drop in temperature at Daringbadi, known as the Kashmir of Odisha, led to snowfall, late Sunday night. Locals and tourists are thronging to various places in the area to witness the snowfall. The snowfall was witnessed near the electricity office, Kilabadi, Simanbadi, Sraniketa, Kirikuti, Sinagbali, coffee garden and in the remote villages under the block. The intense cold wave has thrown life out of gear as people are finding it difficult to step out of their house. Keeping the harsh weather conditions in mind, the administration has opened night shelters in all 25 panchayats of the block. The night shelters have been opened to provide cover to the destitute and people coming from outside during the intense cold wave, Gadadhar Patra, block development officer (BDO) of Daringbadi said.