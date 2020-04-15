New Delhi: Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has said that a bilateral series between India and Pakistan is not possible in the present circumstances. Sunil Gavaskar said that Lahore receiving snowfall may be possible, but not an India-Pakistan series.

Shoaib Akhtar’s proposal

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar had proposed a made-for-television three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan. He wanted the series for raising funds for the fight against the pandemic coronavirus in both the countries.

World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev had rejected the idea recently and now Gavaskar too did the same.

Gavaskar’s thoughts

“There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan,” Gavaskar told former Pakistan batsman Rameez Raja on his ‘Youtube’ channel. “Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now.”

India and Pakistan have not played a full-series since 2007 due to the diplomatic tension between the two nations. They only play each other in ICC events and Asia Cup.

PTI