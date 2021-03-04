Mumbai: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has started shooting for the second season of the web-series Made In Heaven.

Sobhita posted a picture on Instagram, where she shared a clapboard that had Made In Heaven 2 written on it.

The actress captioned the image: “Here goes”.

Details about the sequel are still under wraps.

The series is helmed by Nitya Mehra. Sobhita plays Tara Khanna, a wedding planner in Delhi who runs an agency named Made in Heaven.

The show also stars Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi.