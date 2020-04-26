Baliguda: Several posters urging villagers to maintain social distancing from Maoist in view of coronavirus outbreak were seen put up at various places in both Baliguda and Nuagaon blocks of Kandhamal district Sunday.

Biswa Arogya Chetana Association has allegedly put up these posters for the safety of the villagers.

In the posters, members of the association have urged the villagers of both the blocks to avoid coming in close contact with Maoist. “The Maoists come from various states. So, there is a chance that they might have been infected with coronavirus,” a poster read.

Given the situation, there is a chance that the deadly virus may spread its tentacles in the villages also if locals come do not maintain social distancing from the Red Rebels. The Maoists must be barred from entering into the village for doing public meetings, the posters further warned.

These posters were seen in several villages including Parmpanga, Bataguda, Sudra, Daringibadi Chowk, Barakhamba and K. Nuagaon.

Biswa Arogya Chetana Association, meanwhile, also urged the Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream of society.

PNN