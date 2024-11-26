Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday took a host of decisions to provide the citizens with state-of-the-art amenities, including installing solar-powered water kiosks on major thoroughfares and constructing permanent sheds at key intersections in the City. The decisions were taken at the 26th General Corporation meeting chaired by Mayor Sulochana Das. According to the details, the civic body will install solar water kiosks on the main streets while permanent sheds will be constructed at major traffic intersections such as AG Square and Kalinga Hospital Square to protect pedestrians from hail and rain. The sheds will also have a solar lighting system. These apart, a state-of-the-art auditorium will also be built on a two-and-half acre of land at Saheed Nagar.

Moreover, it was also decided to remove encroachments from the main roads ahead of Prabasi Bharatiya Divas to be held in January 2025. These roads will also be beautified. It was revealed in the meeting that the evicted traders would be temporarily accommodated on the conservancy lanes in the respective overpass. The meeting also approved a proposal for the holding of ‘Patha Utsav’ in three zones of the City next month. Zonal commissioners have been directed to identify and notify the location of neighbourhood markets in each ward. The Mayor said, “Beautification work will continue because the Prime Minister and Home Minister are scheduled to attend the all-India DG conference November 29. While President’s visit is scheduled December 3, the Immigrant Indian Conference will be held in Bhubaneswar January 1. Therefore, measures are being taken to beautify various places of Bhubaneswar.”