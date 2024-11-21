Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government traced a newborn, allegedly sold by her parents due to poverty in Bolangir district, to a private hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, where her health is reported to be in critical condition, officials said Thursday.

In another case, a newborn, sold by her parents for Rs 20,000 in Rayagada district, was rescued from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh Wednesday.

The baby was subsequently placed in the Special Adoption Agency (SAA) in Rayagada after being presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The state government had initiated an inquiry into the suspected sale of two newborns.

In the Bolangir case, the baby was handed over to a couple, Abha Mittal and Raj Kumar Mittal from Raipur, on November 2, after her mother was discharged from the hospital, officials said.

Despite repeated efforts by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and other senior officials to convince the mother to reveal the couple’s identity, she refused to disclose any information.

When the matter was escalated to Lathore police station, officials found the baby at Blue Bird Hospital in Raipur. Bolangir CWC spoke with the consulting doctor of the hospital and confirmed the child’s critical health condition through video calls.

District officials from both Bolangir and Raipur are now working together to rescue the child and ensure her safe return.

PTI