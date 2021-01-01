Jammu: An army soldier was killed in Pakistani ceasefire violation in J&K’s Rajouri district Friday. Defence ministry spokesman, Colonel Devender Anand said at about 3.30 p.m. Friday Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

Defence sources said Naib Subedar Ravinder Kumar was injured and later succumbed to the critical injuries sustained in the Pakistani firing. Sources said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Friday’s is the first ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the LoC in 2021.

In 2020, Pakistan violated the ceasefire over 3500 times. Thirty civilians were killed and over 130 injured.