Mumbai: Hindi film actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu has turned two years old and she said that being his mother is the greatest gift she could have ever received.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a slow-motion video of her son running. The actress did not reveal the face of her son in the clip.

“My baby turns two today!!! Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu! W Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive. You’ve filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, and wonder,” Sonam said.

The actress added that with Vayu, everyday is an adventure filled with “your boundless curiosity, your infectious laughter, and your sweet, loving nature.”

“You’ve brought so much light and happiness into our world, making every moment more beautiful and every relationship stronger. You’ve deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined, and you’ve brought pure, unfiltered joy to everyone who loves you-your nani and nana, dadi and baba, kaaa masa, Masi and chachu,” she said.

The actress added: “Your sweet spirit and playful energy make our family complete, and we are so blessed to have you in our lives.”

She called Vayu her sunshine, music, little genius, and their endless “source of happiness”.

“We love you more than words can say, and we can’t wait to see all the amazing things you will continue to bring into our lives,” Sonam said.

Sonam got married to her longtime beau Anand Ahuja in 2018 after dating for nine years. The two welcomed their first bundle of joy, Vayu in 2022.

Talking about work, Sonam, who is the daughter of veteran star Anil Kapoor, started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Black starring Rani Mukerji.

It was in 2007, when she stepped into Hindi film industry as an actress with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Saawariya. The actress was later seen in popular films such as Pad Man, Veere Di Wedding, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sanju, and Blind.