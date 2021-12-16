Phulbani: Hindi actor turned philanthropist Sonu Sood Wednesday appealed generous fellowmen in the country to help out one-and-a-half-year old Rajveer from Ambapada village in Kandhamal district, who has been suffering from a rare genetic disorder.

A source said, the well-known philanthropist requested all to donate whatever they can for the male child who needs crores of rupees for medical treatment and save an innocent life. The appeal came close on the heels of Rajveer’s parents visiting Sood in Mumbai for help.

“We have seen in the past days what public cooperation can do. Many people have been cured of this disease before. Hence, I request every one to come forward and donate as per your capacity so that the child gets a new lease of life,” said the Hindi actor in a video message.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rajveer has been suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) disorder. A patient of this rare genetic disorder becomes incapable in controlling the movements of his/her muscles due to loss of nerve cells in spinal cord and brain stem.

Doctors, who were earlier treating Rajveer in Bangalore, have given a deadline of just four months for administration of a life-saving injection. The boy’s health is deteriorating day by day and he urgently needs a Zolgensma injection to save his life, which costs around Rs 16 crore and has to be imported from the US, Rajveer’s father informed.

Rajveer’s mother Tamalika had previously knocked the doors of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. She also staged a sit-in outside the Naveen Niwas December 2 seeking CM’s help to save the life of her son.

The couple started a fund-raising campaign for the whopping amount of Rs 16 crore for treatment of their ailing son, which can be possible within such a short span of time with public contributions alone.

PNN